Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. Zillow hits brakes on buying new homes for remainder of 2021

Zillow said labor and supply issues in the market have created an “operational backlog for renovations and closings.” The pause will enable the company to catch up on its existing contracts.

2. 11 irrefutable laws of success in real estate

After studying top producers and reading John Maxwell’s “The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership,” Jimmy Burgess believes these are the 11 irrefutable laws of success in real estate. If you follow them, explosive growth is just around the corner.

3. DOJ to NAR: Increased competition could save consumers billions

In court filings, regulator says rules “restrict how real estate agents can market properties, dictate how real estate commissions are set, and impede commission negotiations.”

4. 4 multiple listing services unite to acquire Remine, replace CEO

Austin Board of Realtors, First MLS, Heartland MLS and Miami Realtors have formed a joint venture to buy the real estate tech firm and position it for future investments.

5. Full-frontal agent ‘stripped’ of job after baring all in listing photos

In addition to Instagram, nude-but-blurred photos of David Ferrugio initially appeared on TheMLS.com before being yanked off the website by administrators.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

