October is Luxury Month at Inman. All month, we’ll be talking to top producers from across the country, offering advice on how to join their ranks, and more. That all leads up to Luxury Connect at the Aria Hotel (Oct. 25-26, 2021, join us) and the live presentation of the Inman Golden I Club honorees for this year.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Both indies and national big-box brokerages have their perks. A larger brokerage might offer more robust resources and training opportunities. Not to mention, there’s also something to be said about the weight a brand’s name recognition carries in this industry.

On the hand, an indie brokerage can give agents more flexibility, a tight-knit culture and the ability to choose which area of the market to zero in on.

In short, the question of which brokerage to choose is not an easy one to answer. And for the most part, it also depends on the agent’s wants, needs, preferences and goals. That said, this week, we want to hear your perspective: Which model do you think benefits agents most, considering today’s market?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.