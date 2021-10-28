Full of creaking staircases and ghosts, one Zillow listing is looking a lot spookier than others. Located at 667 Dead End Drive, The Thistle Mansion is a fictional house of horrors that the real estate platform created in honor of Halloween.

The four-bedroom home is located in Nowhere, USA, and is listed for the price of “Can’t Give it Away.” A virtual tour takes visitors through the home just like a real listing would but comes across some not-so-normal sights. A secluded road leads to a Neoclassical-style mansion of winding hallways, dark rooms and windows looking over a fog-filled cemetery. If you listen carefully enough, you can even hear the howls of the possessed.

“This property includes a dingy cellar complete with built-in meat locker, creaky wooden doors with mysterious witch-crafted claw marks, and an attic that howls with the cries of lonely phantoms,” reads the listing description.

As visitors go through the virtual tour, they will hear creaky sounds of what is later revealed to be the ghost of Edith Thistle, who died in the manor but never truly left it. Flickering (and eventually disappearing) lights and a number of other ominous appearances give the entire listing a truly eerie feel.

To build the haunted listing, Zillow used a real property: an Italianate property known as Woodbury-Story House in California’s Altadena that was built in 1882. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993 and is now frequently used for various theatrical purposes and haunted house staging purposes.

“Click the 3D Home button on the header to find her [Edith Thistle] eating putrefied birthday cake with a freakish clown in the formal dining room, making eerie etchings in the mysterious master bath, and creating phantasms in the not-at-all-updated farmhouse kitchen,” the listing description continues.

