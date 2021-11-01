This month, we’ll delve into what’s working — and what’s not — for indies in 2021, with an eye toward next year too. Stay with us to find out insights from top brokers and how you can grow your business with just as much success.

It’s never been a more interesting or exacting time to be an indie broker. In November, Inman celebrates the indie by narrowing in on what growth tactics are working best and what tech is emerging that offers the best competitive advantage.

November is Indie Brokerage Month at Inman. If you run an indie brokerage, then you probably already know this: Striking out on your own and diving into an endeavor like that is no easy task. Keeping it running and healthy over the long haul? That’s an even bigger challenge. But don’t fret. We’re here to help you skillfully navigate this business as an indie broker. 

This month, we’ll delve into what’s working — and what’s not — for indies in 2021, with an eye toward next year, too. We’ll talk to top indie agents and leaders and share how they stay competitive today (and of course, how you can rise to the top, too).

What’s more, we’ll dig deep into new platforms and tools that have emerged over the past few years. And we’ll ponder where it’s all going with the help of a slew of Inman contributors. Because it’s not just a business, it’s a way of life.

What to expect

  • Resources and handbooks on:
    • Competing with the big guys
    • Growth strategies
    • Finding and retaining talent
  • Deep dives into:
    • Why you should go indie
    • Fostering the right culture
    • Mastering marketing
    • Helpful do’s and don’ts
    • Must-have tech tools
    • More

How you can join in on the fun

Each week, we’ll pose a new question in our Pulse survey. Please weigh in with your insights and experiences in our anonymous, one-question survey, and we’ll share the results the following week.

Have more to say? We’d love for you to become a contributor. For more information on that, reach out to our contributors editor.

Email Editorial

agent advice
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Magic happens when the real estate industry comes together. ICNY prices go up Nov. 4.Register×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription