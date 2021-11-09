Real estate transaction and communications technology company Shaker announced in a press release the closing of a seed round of financing in the amount of $2 million.

High Alpha and Elevate Ventures, among other angel investors, contributed to the funding.

The money comes on the heels of significant growth for the team-oriented tech company that launched out of an Indianapolis incubator in 2020. It stated in the press release that user growth in the third quarter grew by 90 percent. In total, the software has helped facilitate $447 million in transactions.

The seed round will be dedicated to engineering, sales and market outreach.

Shaker’s software was described in its Inman review as “Trello-like,” and “a flexible product that can be molded to fit your team’s structure and existing workflows.”

“Our vision is to build a platform that allows real estate teams and independent brokers to manage the transaction process via a collaborative platform, bringing teams, vendors, and clients into a single source of truth,” said Chris Lucas, CEO of Shaker, in the press release.

While Shaker can be used brokerage-wide, it’s team-based tools echo a growing, popular topic throughout the industry. Brokerages are increasingly supportive of teams and entire companies have emerged to establish and champion them.

Shaker’s most recent technical updates included MLS connectivity for property data population and in-app text messaging between agents and clients.

The company has a DocuSign integration, automates tasks and will be refreshed its mobile transaction tracking app in late Q4, according to the release.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.