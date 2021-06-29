The software can be scaled from individual agents to brokerages, and centers heavily on collaboration between colleagues, agents and leads as the basis of relationships.

Shaker, a real estate CRM and transaction management software company, has announced in a press release a series of updates that includes close to 100 new multiple listing service integrations, automated text marketing and social media lead monitoring.

The company launched as Clerestory out of an incubator program called High Alpha. Now rebranded and independent, Shaker provides real estate teams with a suite of tools to streamline client communication and collaboration by blending transaction management, a client communication hub, workflow automation and nurture campaigns, according to a report by Inman’s Lillian Dickerson.

The software can be scaled from individual agents to brokerages, and centers heavily on collaboration between colleagues and agents and leads as the basis of relationships.

Shaker will leverage the MLS connections’ to automatically link data to new transactions created in its software. The advantages to this are many but primarily result in input time saved and data uniformity. The connections can also load photos.

“Listening to the needs of our customers and finding simple, elegant ways to bring their needs to our platform is at the heart of everything we do,” Chris Lucas, CEO of Shaker, said in the press release. “These new features are a reflection of what our audience is demanding; an all-in-one platform that’s easy to use and connected to core systems used by agents every day.”

Text outreach campaigns can be triggered by milestone dates in the long-term lead-agent relationship and transaction lifecycle. Previous clients can be added to campaigns as well.

Social media profiles for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter can be linked to CRM records and monitored from within Shaker for relevant mentions and reasons to follow up.

Shaker is only the latest to announce advanced automation in its proptech platform. The industry is rapidly moving toward hands-off solutions that empower agents to do much more in less time. Naturally, customer relationship management and transactions are the most worthy targets of automation given their overall difficulty and importance.

Shaker is based in Indianapolis.

Email Craig Rowe