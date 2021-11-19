David Parnes and James Harris put together their top tips for creating a listing presentation that will wow potential sellers and manage their expectations once they make the smart decision and choose you.

In today’s competitive real estate market, standing out among competitors is essential. With so many agents entering the field, it’s critical to find ways to shine and showcase how you are the best broker for the listing. One of the ways you can do this is by developing a compelling and impressive listing presentation. Here are our top 10 tips for creating a listing presentation that will set you apart.

1. Showcase your marketing power

Your listing presentation should first and foremost showcase how you and your brokerage will elevate the property’s visibility. Illustrate how you and your team will effectively market the home, and give examples when possible.

We are fortunate to have the power of television and media illustrated throughout our listing presentation, and we detail how our successful television program and our brokerage’s elevated brand bring unmatched attention to our clients and their listings.

2. Remember, presentation is everything

How you present the listing to the client is paramount. Tailor it to the client’s personal preferences so that it resonates best with them.

There are a lot of creative ideas when it comes to bounding presentations today, and digital presentations are becoming even more popular, with interactive features that fully immerse the client. Present in a a way that’s appropriate for your clients. What will resonate best?

3. Showcase your expertise

Throughout the presentation, make sure to showcase how you are an expert in the area that will best serve your clients. Highlight as many sales and accolades as possible to illustrate to the client how you’re the best broker for the listing.

We spotlight our record-breaking sales throughout our listing presentation and emphasize our expertise in Los Angeles’ critical areas, especially the Platinum Triangle.

4. Develop creative marketing ideas

Even though you might not have the listing yet, don’t wait until the contract is signed to highlight your creativity. Develop dynamic and innovative ideas for how you would market the property, and include those in your presentation.

We like to include images and videos of past events we’ve held at listings and note any sales that have resulted from those activites. Thinking outside the box is vital.

5. Include examples of past marketing

Don’t forget to include examples of past marketing pieces and mailers that have performed well. You can either display these digitally in the presentation or provide clients with hard copies. This simple step helps sellers envision what it will be like to sell with you and how you will showcase their home.

6. Highlight your accolades

Did you win an award within your brokerage? Break a few records? Include these milestones and accolades in your presentation to help you stand out from your competitors.

7. Give your expertise

Include a detailed analysis of the comps in your sellers’ area so that they can understand why you reached the suggested listing price for their home. Taking the time to go through the comparable sales with your sellers in detail further showcases your expertise and helps you manage your seller clients’ expectations along the way.

8. Brokerage information

Incorporate information on your brokerage, in addition to any national or international organizations your brokerage is affiliated with because it helps clients understand more about your brand and its marketing reach.

9. Upgrade materials

If you’re trying to land a higher-priced listing, consider shelling out a little more cash on presentation materials. For instance, you can choose a leather-bound cover or more personalized features. Match your listing presentation to the caliber of home you’re trying to sell and your clients’ tastes.

10. Be yourself

Above all, the best thing to bring to a listing presentation is your authentic self. Be confident, and utilize your knowledge and expertise to win the client over and land the listing.

All in all, developing a listing presentation that sets you apart from your competitors is everything. Highlight your accolades, accomplishments and brokerage’s brand marketing power.

Give your sellers a detailed analysis of what’s going on in the market and how you can best position them for the outcome they’re looking for — that’s what makes you their trusted expert. Follow these steps, and your potential sellers will see why you’re the best broker for their listing.

David Parnes is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram. James Harris is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.