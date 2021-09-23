There are so many tools and strategies agents can take advantage of when it comes to listing videos. “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” stars David Parnes and James Harris share their top tips to help you reach new audiences, get the word out to more buyers and find a new owner for your listing.

Before scheduling a listing appointment, today’s savvy buyers are combing the internet in search of prospective properties. Which is why, now more than ever, listing videos are an absolute must for real estate agents.

Not only does a well-made listing video allow buyers to virtually tour existing listings, but they also offer the opportunity to have your listing stand out from the competition. Here are a few tried-and-true tips for creating an eye-catching listing video.

1. Grab the viewer’s attention

Listing videos don’t have to be difficult to script. Start by finding a way to gain your audience’s attention.

Perhaps the listing has a very unique amenity or an in-demand feature such as a million-dollar view, chef-caliber kitchen or beautifully landscaped garden. Showcase these standout features at the very start of your video to help draw your audience in.

Alternatively, consider sharing an interesting fact or stat about the current market or neighborhood. These are sure ways to build an audience, showcase your market knowledge and illustrate why your services and listings are worth checking out.

2. Sell the neighborhood

In addition to showcasing a listing, don’t forget to create video content that shows off the neighborhood, lifestyle and community of the property. Remember, you are selling the life a buyer would experience — not just the property itself.

In addition to highlighting the lifestyle, I also recommend creating videos specifically for the markets you serve. This will establish both your local expertise and give buyers a better understanding of all the neighborhood offers for them and their family.

3. Think outside the box

When developing a compelling listing video, make sure to get creative — whether that’s having a piece of original music commissioned or having a troop of professional dancers perform throughout the home.

In the last year, we’ve seen agents take their listing videos to the next level by adding artistic elements and elevating the production level.

4. Go live on social media

We’ve had tremendous success showcasing our listings on social media through live streams on our Instagram pages. If you’re seeking an alternative to producing a formal listing video, we recommend scheduling a live listing tour on your social media channels where you can walk viewers through the property in real time.

This will allow the opportunity for your followers to ask you questions about the home and build engagement with your audience. The live video can then be saved on your page for prospective buyers to revisit.

To conclude, creating an engaging listing video is so important in today’s fast-paced market. From selling a lifestyle to showcasing the home’s best features and thinking outside the box with the use of social media and creative tactics, agents have a plethora of tools at their disposal to develop eye-catching listing videos that allow them to reach new audiences and prospective buyers.

David Parnes is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram. James Harris is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.