In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss a lawsuit that’s fighting Oregon’s ban on love letters, top changes from the NAR annual conference and Real Estate Creative’s social media content.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week, Byron and Nicole dig into a lawsuit by Oregon real estate firm fighting the ban on “love letters” that homebuyers write to homesellers in an effort to sway their decisions. The legal group behind the lawsuit says that Oregon’s new law — a first in the country — that prohibits these love letters are a violation of First Amendment rights.

“I feel like I get it, that they want the free speech part,” Nicole says. “But this is really more about: Are you setting up your sellers … to violate the law?” Will the lawsuit win, and what will the ripple effects be? Byron and Nicole weigh in.

More this week: Topic two uncovers all the biggest industry changes from the National Association of Realtors’ annual conference. The duo share their top takeaways.

Marketeer of the week

Closing out with this week’s Marketeer: Real Estate Creative’s Sterling Granger, who’s creating creative videos and content on social media.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.