In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss a lawsuit that’s fighting Oregon’s ban on love letters, top changes from the NAR annual conference and Real Estate Creative’s social media content.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week, Byron and Nicole dig into a lawsuit by Oregon real estate firm fighting the ban on “love letters” that homebuyers write to homesellers in an effort to sway their decisions. The legal group behind the lawsuit says that Oregon’s new law — a first in the country  — that prohibits these love letters are a violation of First Amendment rights.

“I feel like I get it, that they want the free speech part,” Nicole says. “But this is really more about: Are you setting up your sellers … to violate the law?” Will the lawsuit win, and what will the ripple effects be? Byron and Nicole weigh in.

More this week: Topic two uncovers all the biggest industry changes from the National Association of Realtors’ annual conference. The duo share their top takeaways.

Marketeer of the week

Closing out with this week’s Marketeer: Real Estate Creative’s Sterling Granger, who’s creating creative videos and content on social media.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Black Friday starts now! We've got great deals on Inman Connect New York in-person and virtual tickets. Register now×
Cyber Week Sale: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $75.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription