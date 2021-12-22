Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

The time for champagne and fireworks is upon us. As the year heads toward a close (we’ll click our glasses to that!) we can’t help but think about the future. Yes, the last couple of years haven’t been the greatest — far from it. But how else should we greet the new year other than with optimism?

Deep inside, we’re all banking on 2022 to be a better, healthier, happier and superior-in-every-way year than the past two. We know you are, too. So, as we turn the page and ring in a new year, what are you hoping for? Are you optimistic?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.