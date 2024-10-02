October is New Agent Month at Inman. Follow along as we go deeper on the tools, tech and tips you’ll need to survive and thrive in 2024. For curated content crafted just for first-year agents, be sure to subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Basics.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Maybe it was the first time you had to “fire” a client. Maybe it was the first time a transaction unexpectedly imploded. It might have been an exciting moment, like depositing your first commission check or landing your first really big listing all by yourself.

via GIPHY

Whatever the moment, there was probably a specific time when you realized you weren’t a newbie anymore.

It’s New Agent Month, so tell us about an experience that took you from novice to seasoned pro. What happened? What was the result? Were you the picture of grace under fire, or were you freaking out? Did someone help you through, or did you figure it out on your own? Share your story below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.