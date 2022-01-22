Compass announced on Thursday it was adding Indianapolis-based Gallery of Homes and its team, which closed 2021 with 182 homes sold and more than $43 million in sales volume.

Six months after entering the Indiana market, Compass continued its ongoing expansion in the state by signing a popular independent brokerage.

Compass announced on Thursday it was adding Indianapolis-based Gallery of Homes and its team, which closed 2021 with 182 homes sold and over $43 million in sales volume. 

“When we first learned about Compass we knew it represented the future of real estate in all the best ways,” Deb Kent, Gallery of Homes co-founder, said in a statement. “Now that Compass is in our city, and with our Gallery of Homes team on board, we are over the moon because we can finally give our agents the tools and technology we couldn’t afford on our own to take their careers — and our brokerage — to the next level.”

Deb Kent – Gallery of Homes

The team said the partnership won’t result in a change of name, company culture or brand identity.

“We get the best of both worlds — pairing our company culture and knowledge of the Indiana real estate market with the tools, technology, and support of Compass,” Jamie Willis, another Gallery of Homes co-founder, said.

Gallery of Homes has been a popular firm in Indianapolis and was named among the best brokerages in the Indy Star’s Best Things competition in 2021. (The newest deal won’t include the newspaper readers’ favorite Realtor, Martine Locke, who joined @properties this month.)

Compass quickly began picking up teams after entering Indiana last year, rapidly signing teams from RE/MAX and Keller Williams. It follows several other high-profile acquisitions by Compass as it continues its expansion strategy in the Midwest and East Coast. 

Compass boasts over 25,000 agents in more than 60 U.S. markets and reported a 36 percent increase in transactions in the third quarter of 2021, the statement said.

