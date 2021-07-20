One of Massachusetts’ top producing indie real estate brokerages has joined Compass, according to a joint announcement on Tuesday. The Randall Family of Companies, which includes Kinlin Grover, Randall Realtors, Page Taft and Pequot, will now operate under Compass’ banner in 35 locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The 650-agent company generated $2.2 billion in 2020 sales volume through its residential, commercial and vacation rental management operations. The largest Randall Family of Companies brokerage, Kinlin Grover, raked in $1.66 billion in sales in 2020.

“Over the years we’ve adopted countless resources to ensure the very best experience for our agents and our clients. After meeting with Compass, we realized this strategic alliance would allow us to maintain our company culture while providing the best-in-class agent support, marketing and technology offered on the Compass platform,” Kinlin Grover President Michael Schlott said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to join with a company that values their agents as customers and trusted partners and who has the vision and resources to build and invest in our profession, bringing the highest level of service to our clients.”

The brokerages have already transferred their licenses to Compass, updated their websites and adjusted their names to include the Compass branding. The Randall Family of Companies will keep its same leadership team and structure, the announcement explained.

“At Compass we always aim to collaborate without ego and that’s what we are announcing today – a collaboration between Compass and some of the most experienced real estate professionals in New England,” Compass New England Regional President Jeffrey Heighton said of the new additions. “This partnership further expands Compass’ robust network across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, creating new opportunities for our New England agents and beyond.”

Since its April IPO, Compass has ramped up its expansion strategy with new operations launching in several East Coast and Midwestern markets, the latest being Indianapolis.

“We’re thrilled to launch in Indiana with such a high-esteemed group of Founding Agents,” Compass Regional President Rachael Rohn said in an announcement on July 15. “The market-leading agents joining Compass in Indianapolis are known for their exceptional client service, and we can’t wait to supercharge their businesses with Compass’ proprietary technology and programming.”

Including the Randall Family of Companies, Compass’ agent count has ballooned to nearly 23,000 agents representing more than $152 million in 2020 sales volume. The brokerage is now the largest independent real estate brokerage by gross transaction volume, according to T3Sixty’s latest rankings.

