Ylopo partners with CRM providers to help users nurture and convert campaign leads. The company’s co-founder called Chime one of its many “best-in-class” partners.

Two highly popular real estate technology companies are now working together. Digital marketing platform Ylopo and CRM provider Chime announced a strategic partnership in a press release sent to Inman.

Ylopo is largely focused on lead generation through advertising automation and social media marketing, including its DyVA product, which automates the creation and management of dynamic video ad campaigns.

The company offers users a number of customer relationship management software integrations to nurture and convert the leads its campaigns collect. Chime is Ylopo’s latest connection, and it will likely be a celebrated one, given its stack of industry awards.

“They do CRM really, really well, and it’s turned out to be a great working relationship between our engineering teams,” Howard Tager, co-founder and CEO of Ylopo, said in a phone call with Inman.

In the release, Mike McGowan, Chime’s vice president of sales, said it’s all about helping customers remain at an advantage over their competitors.

“By combining our best in class data driven solutions, we are helping customers better serve their clients and grow their business,” he said.

The relationship for Ylopo, like all integrations, is about being thoughtful about which CRM providers are considered best in class.

“Certainly Chime is part of that group,” Tager said. “With our own integration technology, we can onboard a new CRM every month, but we have to be very thoughtful about who we integrating with.”

Current customers of Chime can be easily onboarded into the Ylopo ecosystem and vice versa. The partnership is available now.

Both companies were founded in 2016.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.