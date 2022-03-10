Lone Wolf said the 145,000-member Texas Realtors will use the zipForms edition of its product, an alternative that stems from its 2019 acquisition of the e-forms company zipLogix.

Lone Wolf said the organization will use the zipForms edition of its product, an alternative that stems from its 2019 acquisition of the popular e-forms company, zipLogix, according to a statement Wednesday.

The new member benefit is designed to assist agents in making transactions more efficient, a vital competitive need in light of how fast homes are being shown and put under contract. Mobile and online access to critical business forms are becoming standard practice in today’s market.

The partnership will include use of zipLogix Digital Ink, a popular leading e-signature solution, according to the statement. Other benefits common to digital deal making, such as cloud storage and state-compliant document templates, are part of the software.

With its U.S. headquarters in Dallas, Lone Wolf’s selection as a Texas Realtors technology partner tracks with the pace of growth the company has experienced in the past 18 months.

Lisa Mihelcich, General Manager of Associations at Lone Wolf, said the company’s Transactions product was already a popular selection for members of Texas Realtors.

“We’re so pleased that the members of Texas Realtors are able to take on the business year ahead with uninterrupted access to Transactions,” Mihelcich said in a statement. “And for those in the association who haven’t yet taken advantage of the benefit, we’re excited for them to try an all-in-one transaction management solution.”

Not long after the ZipLogix acquisition, Lone Wolf moved on a number of popular proptechs, hunting down W+R Studios’ Cloud CMA, HomeSpotter, LionDesk, Terradatum and Propertybase, covering virtually every base in the real estate business playing field. Its collective software offerings run from social media-based lead-generation and automated marketing to open house execution and customer relationship management. It also developed a recruiting solution for brokers in 2021.

“Equipping our members to tackle the many moving parts of the real estate process is part of our mission, and we believe that Transactions, more than any other solution, can help them do so,” said Texas Realtors CEO Travis Kessler said in the announcement.

The largest organization of its kind in Texas, “the voice of Texas real estate” was founded in 1920. It states that the number of Realtors in Texas grew by 25 percent from 2016 to 2020.

In January, Lone Wolf and California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.), the largest Realtor association in California, also began working together. Lone Wolf will be providing a host of products to members, including OfferPlace for offer submission and comparison. It already uses the zipForms edition of Transactions.

