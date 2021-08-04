In most recent acquisition, Lone Wolf Technologies picked up Terradatum to integrate its predictive analytics software with Lone Wolf Broker Cloud, an enterprise-level solution available throughout North America.

Providing brokers and agents throughout the United States and Canada with robust market and business-decision data fueled Lone Wolf Technologies’ latest acquisition, according to a press release sent to Inman.

The real estate technology company has acquired Terradatum to integrate its predictive analytics software with Lone Wolf Broker Cloud, an enterprise-level solution available throughout North America.

BrokerMetrics is Terradatum’s primary offering, aggregating licensed data from the MLS and providing brokers with real-time analysis on market share, market growth, market dynamics and pricing analysis, according to the release. Lone Wolf said it will use its features to enhance Lone Wolf Insights and Lone Wolf Recruit, specifically.

The infusion of Terradatum’s technology will also augment the capabilities of other recent acquisitions, notably Cloud CMA, which powers agent listing presentations, buyer decisions and listing analysis tools. Lone Wolf bought Cloud CMA developer W+R Studios in December of 2020.

In May of 2021, Lone Wolf announced it had acquired popular CRM LionDesk and marketing tech company HomeSpotter.

Lone Wolf’s recent spat of acquisitions isn’t about taking business out of agents’ hands, but rather helping them avoid disruption, Lone Wolf’s Chief Strategy Office Chris Egan said.

“At its core, real estate is about people. This acquisition is all about getting better information in the hands of real estate experts and agents, so it’s easier for them to do what they already do—run a profitable business and serve buyers and sellers — now and into the future,” Egan said.

“We both have a long history providing brokers with information that augments their real estate intuition and expertise and helps them run successful businesses,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO and president of Lone Wolf, said of the most recent acquisition. “We plan to build on this foundation, layering in AI-enabled strategic insights and forward-looking forecasts, so that our broker customers have better, smarter, and more predictive information at their fingertips than ever before.”

Terradatum’s metrics tools can be applied to direct marketing efforts as well as they are to back-office decision making.

April 2020 saw the launch of a video marketing tool called Listing Home Run. The product overlays provided property images with visual titles, housing market figures and potential mortgage rates. If data is available, Listing Home Run will pair property videos with a community highlight video and a general market status overview video.

Content created by the video product could likely be paired with Cloud CMA presentations and automated follow-up campaigns that came with LionDesk’s acquisition.

“We have a lot in common with Lone Wolf, so joining the team made sense for us, and for our customers as well,” said Mark Spraetz, president and CEO of Terradatum, in the release. “Like Terradatum, Lone Wolf is deeply committed to leveraging data to help real estate agents, brokers, MLSs, and associations increase their market share and improve their service to buyers and sellers.”

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.