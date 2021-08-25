Propertybase’s flexible suite of front- and back-office features is expected to broadly enhance Lone Wolf’s technology appeal to brokers and teams.

Lone Wolf Technologies announced in a press release its fifth proptech acquisition in nine months by purchasing Boston Logic-owned Propertybase, a large-scale sales support, marketing and operations solution. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Propertybase’s flexible suite of front- and back-office features is expected to broadly enhance Lone Wolf’s technology appeal to brokers and teams. The software places emphasis on digital branding, website publishing, lead generation and mobile customer relationship management.

Its products include lead-gen suite BoldLeads, an enterprise-level SalesForce-backed CRM, as well as a mobile app for CRM and marketing called, Propertybase GO.

At the time of acquisition, Propertybase was supporting 4,500 total businesses (including those in the mortgage industry) and 2,500 users in 80 countries.

“Joining forces with Lone Wolf is an exciting milestone for Propertybase and its customers,” Vance Loiselle, CEO of Propertybase, said in the release. “Combining the power of Propertybase’s innovative website, CRM and marketing solutions with the unequaled capabilities of Lone Wolf’s offerings will further allow real estate professionals to thrive using technology in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Lone Wolf’s acquisition ultimately consolidates an even wider array of real estate technology innovation.

BoldLeads was acquired by Propertybase in 2019 to help agents promote themselves with custom online advertising, marketing tactics and landing pages.

In May of 2021, it fortified its mortgage product, Unify, with the launch of BoldMortgage to offer individual loan officers and small teams a tool for acquiring and managing prospects.

That acquisition was announced shortly after Propertybase, Boston Logic and BackAgent (all of which are owned by Boston Logic) integrated to develop software for custom websites and marketing.

“These solutions add complementary front office tools to Lone Wolf’s product portfolio, providing complete technology coverage from lead to listing to close for both agents and brokers,” the release stated.

Lone Wolf’s greater strategy underlying its 2021 growth spurt is about flattening the real estate business through digital systems. As part of that, the company is pumping more resources into artificial intelligence and automation solutions aimed to strengthening how agents provide for clients.

Jimmy Kelly, CEO and president of Lone Wolf, said the two companies were moving in similar directions for years.

“We thought it was time our paths crossed,” Kelly said. “Our customers want—and need—these essential solutions to work together, so they can run their entire business in one place.”

Lone Wolf’s other acquisitions include LionDesk, HomeSpotter, W+R Studios and Terradtum. The combined tools and tech now cover all aspects of a home sale’s lifecycle. The company is now charged with eliminating redundancies and identifying best-of-breed combinations, a harmony that will likely take a good deal of time to find.

“We want to simplify real estate—but not in a way that takes people out of the business,” Chris Egan, chief strategy officer of Lone Wolf, said in the press release. “Our goal is to bring the time-honored tenets of the real estate world into the present with a modern, innovative, and connected technology platform.”

Propertybase is located in Dallas, Texas. Lone Wolf sates that it serves over 1.5 million agents, 15,000 brokerages, 1,000 MLSs and associations in North America.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.