Lone Wolf has launched a new version of its popular digital signature software, Authentisign.

The company announced in a press release that the software has been revamped from the ground up and will launch in select markets across the United States starting in mid-July in a phased release. It is part of Lone Wolf’s TransactionDesk solution.

Authentisign collected 28 million electronic signatures in 2020, according to the company. The new version came from years of user feedback, primarily from active agents and product administrators or those who spearhead the software’s use within customer offices.

The rebuilt Authentisign now includes a new Transaction Workspace tailored to agents, the release stated. It allows them to absorb forms, documents, and contacts through a single interface, eliminating the need to interrupt workflow with multiple document intake sources.

Authentisign now pulls data directly from users’ local multiple listing service accounts, ensuring quick and accurate data population within a range of CREA WEBForms agreements and offers.

“This is a great day for agents, brokers, and homebuyers and sellers everywhere,” Jimmy Kelly, CEO and president of Lone Wolf, said in the press release. “With the market the way it is right now, it’s critical that agents are able to work fast while staying in lockstep with their clients.”

Jimmy Kelley

The new version requires only three steps to generate and disseminate forms, resulting in an execution period that’s 60 percent faster than previous versions.

Users of Lone Wolf’s ZipForms version of its transaction software will see the new Authentisign in 2022.

Lone Wolf has been actively upgrading its offerings to clients over the past two years. In 2020, it acquired W+R Studios, and in 2021, it announced on the same day the acquisition of LionDesk and HomeSpotter. A tool specifically to help brokers recruit new agents launched in May, and Marketplace, an open ecosystem model for industry partnerships, continues to add products.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
