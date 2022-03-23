What does good leadership look like in 2022? How can you put your best foot forward where you work, whether you’re managing a team or an entire company? In March, we’ll plumb the topic through Q&As from top-tier industry leaders, contributions from Inman columnists (the leaders in their field) and more. Then we’ll keep the leadership conversation going in person at Inman Disconnect in late March in Palm Springs, California.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

In an industry with so many big personalities, it’s perhaps inevitable that we sometimes get entrenched in our various camps, judging others for doing things the right way, the wrong way or simply in a way that’s different from what we would have done. That can lead us to make snap judgments and come at each other with a variety of preconceived notions and biased assumptions.

When it comes to gender, what stereotypes prevail on both sides? What do we assume about women in real estate? About men in real estate? About either, or both, in leadership? How can we get past old-school assumptions and see each other as individuals? What can we do to make the way a little smoother for everyone in the industry, male and female?