A survey by Coldwell Banker found that 35 percent of millennial homeowners and 44 percent of Gen Z homeowners plan to sell within a year.

A significant amount of the nations young homeowners may be looking to sell this year, according to survey results released Tuesday.

The survey, conducted by the brokerage Coldwell Banker, found 35 percent of millennial homeowners were planning to sell their homes within the next 12 months, while 44 percent of Generation Z homeowners, the oldest of whom are 25, planned to sell within a year.

“With more than two in five Gen Z and over a third of Millennial homeowners planning to sell their homes in the next 12 months, reaching these generations is key to unlocking inventory in 2022,” Coldwell Banker CEO M. Ryan Gorman said in a statement.

The survey also found that 59 percent of Generation Zers and 65 percent of millennials expect a good real estate agent to utilize social media to market their properties, underscoring the importance of digital fluency with younger homebuyers. Social media proved important to slightly older generations as well, with 58 percent of Generation x respondents and 60 percent of Baby Boomers labeling social media use as important.

The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll and reached over 2,000 homeowners, according to Coldwell Banker.

The agency recently launched its 2022 seller strategy, which involves an advertising campaign that aims to encourage homeowners to move to a place they have always dreamed of living in. They also launched online tools designed to make the process of listing their homes easier for sellers, such as the Move Meter, which uses data to help people envision the logistics of moving to one place or another using metrics such as housing affordability and job market strength.

“I am confident that our Coldwell Banker network is ready to meet these sellers where they are and, paired with our Seller Strategy and supporting Dream campaign, help make their dreams come true,” Gorman said.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
ICNY is a must-attend event to expand your network and grow your business. Prices go up Thursday!REGISTER NOW×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription