Pre-sale home renovation services company Revive released a new mobile app for clients to track and manage their construction projects.

Home sellers, Revive advisors and real estate agents can use of the app, called Revive Home, within a single project, as can the service providers and contractors working on the home. All parties are able to communicate via direct chat, insert renovation updates and store critical documents on both major mobile operating systems.

Revive Home also enables the sending of progress reports and allows agents to manage all listings that may be subject to construction.

Revive announced in March a partnership with Zavvie, a software company helping homeowners organize and consider multiple selling options with its Offer Optimizer, among other features. Revive’s software was reviewed by Inman earlier this year.

“Revive isn’t leaning entirely on software to automate what is obviously a very hands-on process. It instead blends its technology with salaried advisers assigned to each agent’s needs upon setup,” the review stated.

Home renovation and interior upgrades are considered common ways to increase value before a sale, even in today’s contested buying environment. Plunk, a company similar to Revive, helps sellers weigh home project costs against nearby comps and fluctuating market data.

Eano is another such company in business to help make home renovations easier to handle and more transparent, serving as a tech-forward intermediary between construction professionals and homeowners.

Large national brokerages and alternative mortgage companies now offer pre-sale concierge services and bridge loan programs to help sellers better prepare a home for the market.

Revive’s Head of Engineering, Mansoor Bahramand, said the company’s goal is to reduce the stress that often accompanies home renovation projects, and the app is part of that mission.

“This app streamlines communication, allowing homeowners and agents to chat directly with their Revive team to stay up-to-date on their project status,” Bahramand said in a statement. “Revive handles everything else.”

Revive is based in Irvine, California, and was founded in 2020.

