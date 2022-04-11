Compass has added Mindbody CEO Josh McCarter to its board of directors, according to an announcement on Monday. McCarter is the New York City-based brokerage’s seventh board member, alongside CEO and founder Robert Reffkin, Charles Phillips, Jeffrey Housenbold, Steven Sordello, Pamela Thomas-Graham and Frank Martell.

Compass has added Mindbody CEO Josh McCarter to its board of directors, according to an announcement on Monday. McCarter is the New York City-based brokerage’s seventh board member, alongside CEO and founder Robert Reffkin, Charles Phillips, Jeffrey Housenbold, Steve Sordello, Pamela Thomas-Graham and Frank Martell.

“I am beyond excited to join the Compass board,” McCarter said. “Compass is doing for real estate agents what Mindbody does for wellness entrepreneurs — providing a seamless platform of software, services, and support to help them run and grow their businesses. I look forward to contributing my experience in this space to advance the company’s agent-centered strategy and next phase of growth.”

Josh McCarter

McCarter joined Mindbody in April 2018, when the wellness-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform acquired his business management and scheduling company, Booker, and appointed him as its new chief strategy officer. After two years, he rose up the ranks to CEO and revamped Mindbody’s sales, marketing, customer services, business development, and corporate development strategies.

The company experienced a downturn in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic; however, Mindbody quickly bounced back and brokered an all-stock acquisition deal of ClassPass, a subscription service that enables users to buy classes at multiple fitness studios on a month-to-month basis. The company is also considering a 2023 reentrance to the stock market, four years after being acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $1.9 billion.

Prior to his time at Mindbody, McCarter had executive roles at Spafinder, Abitech and Autobytel.com. He graduated Cum Laude from UCLA in 1993 and received his Master of Business Administration from USC in 1999.

Reffkin said he’s “delighted” to have McCarter join Compass’ board of directors and lend insight into the brokerage’s expansive tech upgrade slated for this year. In November, Reffkin announced the development of several agent-focused tools that will make it easier to build a robust referral pipeline, collaborate with current clients and receive commission payouts.

“Josh is a proven business leader with a deep knowledge of building technology platforms with embedded payment applications that empower entrepreneurs to grow their businesses,” he said. “His extensive experience adds tremendous value to the Compass board of directors.”

Compass has been steadily growing its board of directors over the past two years, with several all-star appointments including digital media entrepreneur Pamela Thomas-Graham in February 2020 and CoreLogic CEO Frank Martell in November 2021.

Email Marian McPherson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Just one week left until ICNY – Don't miss your chance to learn from industry leaders! April 19-21Get my ticket×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription