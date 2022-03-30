Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

The events of the past two years have left everyone a little upended, grappling with changes in their personal and professional lives, in their markets and in the industry. Maybe it’s time for a hard reset where you get back to what really matters. In April, Inman is doing just that with its Back to Basics month.

But first, we wanted to ask you “What does it mean to go ‘Back to Basics,'” getting back to those foundational principles that should inform every real estate business? How can going back to basics inform your business plan moving forward? Let us know your thoughts.



We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.