Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
1. From ‘Better’ to worse: Real estate companies making layoffs so far
The rapid runup in mortgage rates this year has created uncertainty for many real estate companies, with some already laying off workers as economists revise their forecasts for home sales this year and next.
2. Coldwell Banker agent cold call suit heads to trial as a class action
A lawsuit against Realogy over cold calls from Coldwell Banker agents is heading to trial as a class action now that an appeals court has rejected a request for review from the brokerage giant.
3. What are the odds of a housing bubble? 114 experts weigh in
We’re probably not in the next housing bubble — and even if we were, a “burst” probably wouldn’t sting too much.
4. Real estate agents received billions in PPP loans during the pandemic
Some agents who thrived financially during the pandemic also had tens of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief loans forgiven, a new report finds.
5. Sales declines, price drops and the return of buyer incentives: Oh my!
Homebuyers may finally be suppressing their appetites for pricy new houses now that mortgage rates are no longer near their historic lows.
