Beginning this month, StreetEasy users will have free access to ShowingTime’s tour scheduling platform, which also provides training sessions for agents and brokerage partners on best practices.

ShowingTime has finally made its way to the StreetEasy platform, according to a company announcement. With the update, real estate agents can seamlessly schedule in-person and virtual showings all from the ShowingTime app at no cost to them.

For-sale-by-owner and listings advertised through StreetEasy’s Building Showcase offering will not have access to ShowingTime, the company explained.

“The home tour is a critical part of the NYC moving process and one that is in need of innovation,” StreetEasy Vice President and General Manager Caroline Burton said in a statement. “ShowingTime’s unmatched tour scheduling technology helps us deliver a more seamless home shopping experience in NYC, and allows agents to spend more time focusing on what they do best — acting as trusted advisors for their clients.”

To schedule a tour, agents must go to their listings on the StreetEasy app. From there, they’ll be prompted to fill out showing details including dates, times, tour lengths, and the option to host a live showing using ShowingTime’s in-app video feature.

ShowingTime will organize each of the showings on a dashboard that enables agents to also view their personal calendars, so showings don’t overlap with other personal or professional events. Agents can also remotely unlock listings, view buyer or seller information, read disclosures and other documents, and provide live updates on their whereabouts all from the ShowingTime mobile app.

After the showing is over, agents will receive detailed analytics and customizable feedback from buyer’s agents, which can be used to gauge interest and adjust seller strategies.

“More than a million agents across North America trust and use ShowingTime to coordinate their home showings, and we’re thrilled to enable this technology in New York City,” ShowingTime Vice President and General Manager Michael Lane said. “As we’ve seen, a more efficient tour scheduling process helps agents deliver more value to their buyers and sellers, and leads to more transactions.”

StreetEasy said it and ShowingTime will host free training sessions for agents and brokerage partners who need help getting the most from the app.

StreetEasy parent company Zillow acquired ShowingTime in February 2021 for $500 million.

