As a leader in business — whether the head of a company or a team — nothing says more than your actions. Your goal as a leader is to provide your team with what they need to thrive, succeed and feel supported every step of the way.

While it can be a convenient move to make promises, being slow to deliver can lead people to lose their trust in you and feel underwhelmed by tangible action. You know it already: You have the power to help agents grow their business.

So, how are you living this out in your day-to-day business practices and mindset? Here are a few of the key ways I execute on giving my team what they need to grow.

Top-notch systems and tools are game-changers

By providing processes, systems and resources that give time back to your agents, they can focus on what they do best: selling real estate and generating income. Agents should not need to be marketing or technology experts to be effective sales advisors.

Our brokerage is focused on creating systems and technology that make the brokerage and staff more productive on behalf of our agents. Take a look at the technology and tools you have at hand and how you can improve it. Be sure you’re always elevating your tools and systems to push for more streamlined agent and client experiences.

Support them with the staff they need

The people you work with (and for) matter. Not only do you want to make sure that you have the appropriate roles onboard, but you want to make sure each seat is filled with the right person — someone who is passionate and savvy.

  • Do you have a dedicated support team to help agents with the different aspects of the business?
  • Are there clear roles as to who does what — from greeting at the first point of entry for clients to preparing one-of-a-kind marketing materials for an upcoming listing launch?

Consider the existing staff you have, how they can be hyper-focused for certain areas of the business and roles you might need to create. Consider what support your staff needs and build that into your organization.

Provide opportunities to network and grow

Beyond the operations of the business, relationships matter, too. If you aren’t giving your agents opportunities to interact with their colleagues, expand their network and nurture their expertise, you are not fully supporting their business or yours.

Events are an integral part of our culture; our agents love having opportunities to get together, celebrate and connect. And it leads to real results such as co-listing properties, providing referrals or lending insight when challenges arise. Consider planning a series of events for your agents to interact and network, even if virtual.

Showing that you care and are invested in your team’s success is at the heart of everything you do as a leader. Be strategic, take action and put some energy behind your ideas and words.

Mauricio Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.

