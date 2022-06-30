In this week’s video column, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate executives Amy Corr and Kevin Van Eck provide suggestions on what brokers, owners and team leaders can do to market-proof their brokerage, business and agents.

@properties Christie's International Real Estate executives Amy Corr, EVP of Culture and Development, and Kevin Van Eck, EVP of Innovation, provide broker insights and tips

Focus on your agents to ensure that they’re successful in any market

Help your agents and employees succeed and remain energized by offering a variety of coaching and learning options. In addition to one-on-one coaching for top performers, also hold weekly small group sessions (three to four agents), leadership roundtables and monthly large group and/or company-wide training on different business or marketing topics.

These activities provide accountability to agents and forces them to look beyond the “noise” and identify actionable ways to maintain and grow their business.

Double down on growth and keep the momentum going

When others are pulling back, use this time as an opportunity to make your business stronger. Create adoption programs to ensure that your agents are using the resources you’ve made available to them. Retask your team where support is needed.

For example, if recruiting has slowed down, have those people help with coaching. Focus on local marketing and exposure by strategically increasing budgets. Showing that you’re willing to invest in your company as a whole makes agents feel more secure and inspired to invest in their own business.

Be an active and engaged leader – and communicate

The current market, while still strong, is definitely changing, and it’s critical to engage with your agents. You need to be present, confident and empathetic. Weigh in on what you see is happening in the market and provide daily recommendations and updates on what can be done to adjust to it.

Set the tone to keep your agents calm and focused on what you and they can control. Don’t be afraid to acknowledge and address your agent’s concerns — be supportive, but don’t let them “wallow.” We’re in a time of uncertainty, and you must guide your agents to move past their fear and find new ways to maintain and grow their business.

Focusing on the basics, bringing energy and emphasizing resource adoption will help ensure that you are leading the way you should while setting everyone up for success.

Amy Corr is the executive vice president of culture and agent development for @properties Christie’s International Real Estate. Find her on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.