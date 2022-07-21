In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts is never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White began this week’s episode by discussing a report indicating that homebuilder sentiment has experienced its biggest drop since the start of the pandemic. Lazine recently asked builders in Florida about their expectations, and they don’t feel negative about the future, leading him to believe that the sentiment varies considerably by market and region.

Next, Lazine and White discussed a recent article by Jimmy Burgess on the truths agents need to recognize during a market shift. One of the biggest problems outlined in the article is the tendency to go into denial and not make the shifts that are necessary to meet the demands of market change. White said that she’s seeing a dip in open house attendance even from two weeks ago, so the shift is real.

Another big takeaway from the article was that agents need to get out of their egos and understand that there are things they don’t know, especially if they haven’t been in the industry for long. “Always be a learner; study the industry,” Lazine said, in order to understand things that veterans have seen that you haven’t.