In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — to stay focused, inspired, and productive. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate. It’s not the time to stop investing in you. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect.

Inman Connect Las Vegas is less than two weeks away and it has never been more important to attend. The agenda is set for three days of expert-led discussions, strategy sessions and networking workshops designed to help you sharpen your real estate skills and grow your business in a shifting market.

Over 150 top professionals at the forefront of our industry will take the stage including:

Mike DelPrete, Real Estate Tech Strategist, 2022 WTF: Strategy Masterclass on the Shifts Across the Industry

Real Estate Tech Strategist, 2022 WTF: Strategy Masterclass on the Shifts Across the Industry Jason Oppenheim, The Oppenheim Group, How the Market Shift is Impacting Agents

The Oppenheim Group, How the Market Shift is Impacting Agents Kendall Bonner, The Kendall Bonner Team, Generating Listings and Maintaining Momentum in a Shifting Market

The Kendall Bonner Team, Katie Smithson, Zillow, Harnessing Technology to Enhance the Customer Experience

…and so many more.

Secure your front row seat today to hear from the best in the industry at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

See what others have to say as well…

“Loved attending Inman in Las Vegas! Unforgettable experience.” — Sonal Patel, Better

“Inman Connect is the best real estate conference hands down. You will meet and learn from the best in the industry” — Roy Bartley, Norman and Associates

“Just a wonderful event where agents and brokers can learn about the trends that do and will affect their business. It is also great to be able to network with people in the industry from all over North America. I look forward to the conference every year and I seem to always bring home at least one idea that makes my business better the following year.” — Mike Kelly, Hickory Real Estate Group Inc.