Compass has officially brought on agent Lacey Strange as a sales manager to its Colorado Sales Management team, the company told Inman.

The veteran agent, who has worked with Compass since March of 2021 and in Colorado real estate since 2002, will join the brokerage’s office in the Highlands section of Denver. The move marks her first leadership role in a brokerage in her 20 year career in real estate.

“With Compass being so agent-driven, taking on a leadership role feels like a natural fit for my values,” Strange said in a statement. “I thrive in supporting agents to be the best version of themselves – seeing them succeed helps me succeed.”

Prior to working with Compass, she worked with the boutique brokerage START in Downtown Denver.

Strange will focus on helping Compass agents adapt to the area’s constantly changing markets, and help them best utilize the programs offered through the Compass platform, the company said.

“It’s incredible to have everything an agent needs all in one place on the Compass platform,” Strange said. “The success of our agents is our main focus and by sharing their feedback we can continue to streamline our offerings and processes to save them time.”

Strange will also assist agents in harnessing the power of Compass’s client-referral network.

“Networking is essential to agent success, and Compass has a strong network of agents across all major markets,” Heather Bustos, regional vice president of Colorado for Compass, said in a statement. “Lacey is a great addition to our sales management team and offers the leadership skills needed to empower our agents during this dynamic market.”

Strange began her real estate career at the age of 17 when she assisted a local real estate office in scheduling showings and helping with open houses. She later began her professional career in earnest working in mortgage and lending before choosing to pursue the agent career path.

Compass topped the 2022 T3 Sixty Mega 1000 rankings by sales volume in April. The brokerage boasts over 27,000 agents across more than 350 U.S. cities, and was represented 94 times in this year’s RealTrends The Thousand rankings of the top residential real estate agents and teams in the country.

