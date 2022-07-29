In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and subscribe to Inman Select for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

The former Seattle area waterfront estate of smooth jazz saxophonist Kenny G has listed for $85 million, the most expensive home to ever be listed in the greater Seattle area, the Puget Sound Business Journal first reported.

The mansion, located in the exclusive Hunts Point community, sits on four acres of land, a rarity for the area.

“It’s the premier address we have in Washington,” listing agent Anna Riley of Windermere Real Estate told Mansion Global. “Most properties in Hunts Point are one acre. This one is 4.3 acres on Lake Washington, a beautiful fresh-water lake. It’s a really rare, world-class property.”

The main house, which spans 12,000 square feet, was designed by celebrity architect Richard Landry, whose portfolio of work includes homes built for A-listers like Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg and Dr. Dre. The property also includes a pool, a tennis court and a sizable dock that can accommodate a 150-foot yacht and a seaplane.

Previously, the priciest listing in the greater Seattle area was a $60 million property listed about two years ago, which was also located in Hunts Point.

Bruce McCaw and Jolene McCaw are selling the property, according to records, which was purchased from Kenny G (whose full name is Kenneth Bruce Gorelick) in 1999 from Mr. McCaw’s brother, Craig McCaw. The McCaws founded McCaw Cellular Communications, a company that was later sold to AT&T.

The two-story home is constructed of sandstone and has expansive Palladian windows. In addition to the main home, there is a four-bedroom staff house, a pool cabana and a beach house. The home also has stone patios and an outdoor stage for entertaining.

Inside, the home features 20-foot ceilings, custom moldings and wide-plank solid walnut floors. There’s a formal dining room, a wood-paneled office and a formal living room that includes 24-carat gold leaf hand-painted ceiling detail and a hand-carved fireplace mantel.

The primary suite features a marble fireplace, a private balcony with lake views and a custom closet that has four separate rooms for each season.

While the home reportedly has stunning views of the surrounding property as well as the neighboring mountains and lake, it is still very secluded, Riley told Mansion Global.

“[The property] terraces down to the water so you don’t see the house from the water,” she said. “Most people don’t even know the property exists.”

