Jesse Pedersen will serve as the company’s chief technology officer, while Zac Hays is joining as chief product officer, according to an announcement released Thursday.

Luxury Presence, a company that provides software and marketing services for agents working with high-end properties, has hired two new top executives to help with continued growth.

The new hires are Jesse Pedersen, who will serve as the company’s chief technology officer, and Zac Hays, Luxury Presence’s new chief product officer. Prior to joining Luxury Presence, both men worked for just under three years at business software firm Autodesk.

In a statement, Luxury Presence founder Malte Kramer said Pedersen and Hays “bring a wealth of experience and insight” to the company.

“I’m confident they’ll bring in a fresh perspective to continue our cycle of innovation and expansion,” Kramer added.

While at Autodesk, Pedersen served as a vice president over customer platforms and data. Prior to that, he was the co-founder and chief technology officer of BuildingConnected. The statement notes that he has “over 15 years of experience in engineering and leading large-scale technical teams.”

Hays also has more than a decade and a half of technology and leadership experience. He was a director of product development at Autodesk, spent several years at BuildingConnected, and, according to the statement, has also worked at Microsoft, Nokia and TiVo.

Luxury Presence describes itself as an “industry-leading technology platform for real estate agents, brokerages, and teams,” according to the statement. Among other things the company develops websites, including single listing sites, for agents and offers software tools to help agents expand their network and build a brand.

Earlier this year, Luxury Presence also partnered with star broker Ryan Serhant to offer a training course for agents. The company’s statement further notes that since 2016 it has “worked with more than 20 of the Wall Street Journal’s Top 100 agents and has partnered with five national brokerages.” Luxury Presence has a client list of more than 5,000 industry members, the statement adds.

Both new hires expressed excitement about joining Luxury Presence, with Pedersen saying in the statement that he is “energized” about building “a multi-product suite of tools for motivated real estate professionals.”

“Luxury Presence has grown exponentially and I’m looking forward to being a part of such a talented, driven group of people,” Hays said in the statement. “I can’t wait to jump in and find new ways that we can innovate and create great products for the best agents and teams in the real estate world.”

