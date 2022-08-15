Stop living in fear of tomorrow’s headlines. Buffini and Company CEO Dermot Buffini tells his Inman Connect Las Vegas audience that it’s time to write their own story.

“Bad news is the news,” said Dermot Buffini. Whether it’s about pandemics, the war in Ukraine or the broader economy, bad news is what sells. That means that every day in the media “there’s a bunch of stuff that’s just not relevant” to your business,” he said. “It just doesn’t apply.”

In order to mitigate the effects of negative headlines on your business, Buffini recommends using the headlines to drive your own corporate messaging. He calls it creating your own headline: Using the power of the media’s message to underpin your own.

For Buffini and Company, creating their own headline means deciding how they will respond to the current news cycle and crafting a message that will inspire confidence both in their employees and clients. For example, their headline for the recession is: “We’ve heard about the recession but we’ve decided not to participate.”

Buffini says that the four outcomes you should focus on with your marketing and messaging are referrals, sales, net income and time off. By measuring these KPIs, you will help to ensure that your messaging is effective and that you are growing your business.

Watch Buffini’s entire session via the video at the top of this post.

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.