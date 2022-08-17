The wife of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent Matt Altman was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier in August, according to reports.

Johanna Altman, 40, was arrested and booked at Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail in Van Nuys, California, at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4, according to a report in Page Six. Altman’s bail was set at $50,000.

She was released the following day, a jail spokesperson told Page Six.

The reality star, who co-owns the luxury brokerage The Altman Brothers with his brother Josh, told Page Six in a statement that his family was still struggling with the death of his wife’s father from Covid-19.

“The loss of my wife’s father due to COVID-19 has been absolutely devastating to her and our entire family,” he said. “We have all been struggling with this loss and have been going through a tough time.”

“We have never been more in love and connected from this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy,” he added.

Matt Altman is well known in the real estate world and has appeared at numerous industry events including Inman Connect. The brothers have represented prominent clients including Brittney Spears and Full House creator Jeff Franklin recently.

After news of the arrest broke on Tuesday, Johanna Altman posted a picture of herself and her husband celebrating their anniversary weekend.

“Such a beautiful anniversary weekend. 5 years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs ain’t gonna stop anything. Love you so much @themattaltman,” she wrote.

Matt Altman also posted a picture of the couple and their three kids on Aug. 8, days after Johanna was released from jail.

“Everyone smiling in same pic,” he wrote. “Anyone with 3 or more kids knows this isn’t easy.”

NBC, the parent company of Bravo, is yet to comment publicly on the arrest.

