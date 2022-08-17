The wife of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent Matt Altman was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier in August, according to reports.

Johanna Altman, 40, was arrested and booked at Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail in Van Nuys, California, at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4, according to a report in Page Six. Altman’s bail was set at $50,000.

She was released the following day, a jail spokesperson told Page Six.

The reality star, who co-owns the luxury brokerage The Altman Brothers with his brother Josh, told Page Six in a statement that his family was still struggling with the death of his wife’s father from Covid-19.

“The loss of my wife’s father due to COVID-19 has been absolutely devastating to her and our entire family,” he said. “We have all been struggling with this loss and have been going through a tough time.”

“We have never been more in love and connected from this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy,” he added.

Matt Altman is well known in the real estate world and has appeared at numerous industry events including Inman Connect. The brothers have represented prominent clients including Brittney Spears and Full House creator Jeff Franklin recently.

After news of the arrest broke on Tuesday, Johanna Altman posted a picture of herself and her husband celebrating their anniversary weekend.

Such a beautiful anniversary weekend. 5 years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs ain’t gonna stop anything. Love you so much @themattaltman,” she wrote. 

Matt Altman also posted a picture of the couple and their three kids on Aug. 8, days after Johanna was released from jail.

“Everyone smiling in same pic,” he wrote. “Anyone with 3 or more kids knows this isn’t easy.”

NBC, the parent company of Bravo, is yet to comment publicly on the arrest.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×