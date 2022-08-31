The good fortune continues for Ben Affleck this week, following his marriage to Jennifer Lopez in mid-July.

The actor and filmmaker put his Pacific Palisades mansion on the market for $29.99 million on August 9, 2022, and it’s gone under contract this week, TMZ reported.

Affleck purchased the 13,000-square-foot home, which has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and is located in the well-to-do Riviera Country Club, in 2018 for $19 million. At that time, he had just split from actor Jennifer Garner.

The buyer’s identity and the sale price were not immediately available.

The grand property located on about half an acre features a foyer with a grand, curved staircase and “soaring” ceilings, according to the listing description. The family room includes a wall of glass opening to the home’s outdoor space. And the primary suite features a fireplace, “spa-like” bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony. Other notable features include a wellness room, a home theater, a rec room with a bar, a home office, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a gym.

The outdoor space is also well-equipped for families, with an al fresco kitchen, poolside lounge area, spa and waterslide.

Ultimately, Affleck and Lopez reportedly have plans to move into Lopez’s Bel Air home once the couple completes renovations on the property. Presently, they’re renting a $60 million property in Beverly Hills owned by the Australian billionaire James Packer, according to TMZ.

Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame of The Agency represented the listing.

