The partnership will provide members with its Renaissance web development and content management platform, luxury-focused lead generation tools and other innovations, REW says.

September is Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. Tips for better branding and in-depth features on how to take advantage of marketing tools provided by Zillow, Redfin and other platforms are all in the works in addition to insights from experts. You’ll find it all at Inman, as well as our two-day virtual, flagship event, Your Playbook for the Fall Market, in October.

After totally revamping its website design platform in response to the unpredictability of the early 2020 market, Nanaimo, British Columbia-based Real Estate Webmasters (REW) is operating at full strength.

The website design and marketing technology company has forged a partnership with LuxuryRealEstate.com to provide its members with its Renaissance web development and content management platform, luxury-focused lead generation tools and a host of other business innovations, according to an announcement from REW.

LuxuryRealEstate.com is the web presence of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, a directory of top-performing agents and brokerages around the world. It showcases home listings, company profiles, rentals, land and even farm and ranch property.

The REW product partnership will be announced at the organization’s 25th Annual Fall Conference in Seattle, Sept. 19-22.

Morgan Carey, REW’s founder and CEO, said in a statement that he’s excited to continue his focus on the luxury segment.

“We are so excited to be bringing this limited edition custom platform exclusively to LuxuryRealEstate.com,” he said. “Members [will] benefit from our hyper-targeted lead generation programs specific to luxury.”

Carey’s company has built websites for a number of well-recognized companies that sell luxury property including Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran and Million Dollar Listing New York’s Fredrik Eklund, as well as the previous iteration of Beverly Hills-based The Agency.

The Agency recently launched a new web presence under the guidance of its in-house marketing team after finalizing the acquisition of Triplemint and launching a creative marketing resource for its agents.

The luxury market has slowed in some markets in response to the industry-wide pace reduction. Manhattan, for example, experienced one of its worst sales periods since 2020 in mid-August, according to a report from Olshan Realty Inc.

Eight contracts were signed on properties priced at $4 million or higher, down from 15 contracts that had been signed the week before, an Inman report stated.

However, a rebound was reported for the week ending Labor Day, Olshan reported. The luxury market in New York beat the 10-year average for that week with 20 contracts signed. The week before saw 21 signed.

Thus, like the overall market, luxury trends continue to be hard to forecast. A July Bloomberg report said the same.

“The major question facing anyone reporting on home prices—luxury or otherwise—is if prices will finally go down soon, and if so, by how much. There are literally trillions of dollars riding on the answer, but no one has a very compelling one, at least not yet,” reporter James Tarmey stated.

Real Estate Webmasters launched the Renaissance product in early 2021, and its capabilities helped the design company win an award for the website of Nanaimo agent Carly Carey, Morgan Carey’s spouse.

“Real Estate Webmasters is the best-in-class choice for custom real estate websites,” said Meghan Barry, President of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, in a press statement. “With a sizable overlap in our customer bases, our partnership is a logical move for both companies. We are excited to expand the benefits offered to the members of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate.”

Email Craig Rowe