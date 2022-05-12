Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Anthony Marguleas, Amalfi Estates

Name: Anthony Marguleas

Title: Founder, owner of Amalfi Estates

Experience: Founded in 1994

Location: Pacific Palisades, California

Rankings: No. 15 in LA Business Journal’s Top Residential Real Estate Agents in 2021, Real Trends No. 42 mid-sized team in the U.S., and No. 21 in California by volume (based on 2020 Real Trends data)

Team size: 9 agents plus four support staff

Transaction sides: 181 sides for 2021

Sales volume: $471 million in 2021 and over $2 billion since founding

Why Anthony Marguleas is in the spotlight:

Since founding Amalfi Estates in the mid-1990s, Marguleas has built it into one of LA’s leading independent real estate companies, with close to $2 billion in property sales and a ranking in The WSJ’s top 25 of teams nationwide.

He has been profiled by ABC News, the Fine Living Network, The Wall Street Journal, Consumer Reports and the Los Angeles Times. He is the co-author of California Real Estate Client Strategies and has guest-lectured to thousands of students for UCLA’s Real Estate Principles class.

Marguleas is dedicated to giving back to the community, donating 10 percent of his commission from each sale among six charities: Make-a-Wish, Wags and Walks, American Cancer Society, Heal The Bay, The People Concern which helps homelessness, and Homeboy Industries. A cancer survivor himself, he and his team have donated more than $2 million since 2015, assisting more than 50,000 families.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

It cannot be done part time and you need to devote 60 to 80 hours a week to be successful. It is not as easy as the reality tv shows depict it.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

We give 10 percent of our commission to charity and have helped 50,000 families in the past six years through our charitable initiative, totaling $2,000,000 to our six charity partners. I am a social introvert and have a hard time socializing in groups. I have never door-knocked or cold-called. I had rare cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma when I was 26 years old and was given a small chance of survival. Was given radiation, chemo and a bone marrow transplant. I ended up marrying my oncology nurse.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career.

Our amazing team of nine sales partners donated $500,000 last year to charity, which allowed:

42,687 meals to the homeless via The People Concern

118 cancer patients & their caregiver received 1 week lodging while receiving oncology treatments via The American Cancer Society

154 gang members had tattoos removed so they could get jobs via Homeboy Industries

246 dogs were saved & cared for via Wags and Walks

8 wishes were granted to kids with terminal or very serious illnesses via Make a Wish

2,045 pounds of trash was removed from the California coastline via Heal the Bay

Also, last year we sold the most expensive home at the time to ever sell at auction, the Heart Estate, for $63.1M.

What’s your top prediction for 2022?

With transactional volume way down and the number of new agents up, there will be many part time agents getting out of the business.

Name 3 people you admire and tell us why.

Elon Musk: He is brilliant and through his various companies has made a real difference in the world trying to solve big-world problems like climate change and traffic gridlock. Verl Workman (founder of Workman Success): She has a positive attitude, great energy and is always looking to create products to better agents’ lives. Guy Gal (founder of SIDE): He is a true visionary. Guy and his partners created a business model that had never existed before. He can look at the big picture and articulate his ideas in a way many others cannot.

