The Vladi Team, formerly of Triplemint-turned The Agency New York, has switched affiliations to SERHANT., the team confirmed to Inman.

Led by founder Greg Vladi, the new, three-member team made up of Vladi, agent Pavel Kuritsyn and director of operations Danielle Rizzo, was formed in February 2022.

Vladi spent approximately eight years building his business at Triplemint before forming his own team. Within the past year, the three team members have drawn a combined transaction volume of $40 million.

Vladi told Inman in an email that he “loved” his time at Triplemint, but as he’s witnessed SERHANT.’s influence in the marketplace grow, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to align his business with the two-year-old brokerage.

“The motivation for our move is centered around SERHANT. having a lot of momentum in the marketplace,” Vladi said. “I needed a change of pace, new challenges, new opportunities, new and cutting-edge resources. I appreciate how Ryan Serhant and the whole SERHANT. team approaches the business, which is very content-to-commerce-driven and I felt it was a great match for my business and my growth goals.”

Prior to working at Triplemint, Vladi spent about two years at Dallien Realty. A native of Moscow, Vladi grew up in Brooklyn and Staten Island and specializes in new development condominiums, luxury resale and international investors.

Kuritsyn, who was also born in Russia and hails from a family of real estate professionals, spent the last five years at Triplemint, and, before that, gained real estate experience in the U.S. at Citi Habitats and LG Fairmont.

Meanwhile, Rizzo, who comes from outside of the industry, has a background as a consultant and management in business development and operations.

One of SERHANT.’s calling cards is a full-service, in-house film studio that agents have access to for their marketing efforts. Vladi said the studio, as well as the company’s focus on media and content creation, were big draws for him and his team.

“Our team decided to move to SERHANT. because of the opportunity in new development and the opportunity to learn more and utilize SERHANT. Studios, to get a new approach to marketing and grow our exposure.”

SERHANT.’s luxury division recently listed what is now the tallest residence in the world at roughly 1,400 feet tall — the penthouse unit at Central Park Tower.

