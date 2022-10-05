The team is No. 1 by sales volume in Bristol County and Barrington, Rhode Island, according to MLS data and was ranked the No. 2 small team by sales volume by RealTrends in 2021.

Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

The Kirk | Schryver Team, a leading team in the state of Rhode Island, has joined Compass from Residential Properties Ltd., Compass told Inman.

The team, led by principal agents Elizabeth Kirk and Lisa Schryver, is No. 1 based on sales volume in Bristol County and Barrington, Rhode Island, according to data from the Rhode Island State-Wide MLS, and was ranked the No. 2 small team by sales volume by RealTrends in 2021 for bringing in nearly $81 million in transactions. Year to date, the team has netted $60 million in sales volume in Bristol County.

“As a team, we have always strived to go above and beyond for our clients,” Kirk said in a statement. “The opportunity that Compass has presented to us, with its cutting-edge marketing, industry-leading platform, and collaborative culture, is in perfect alignment with what we need to continue offering the best for our clients.”

Long-time team members Jan Malcolm and Lindsay Mitchell will also make the move to Compass with Kirk and Schryver. Collectively, the team has over 50 years of industry experience behind them as well as diverse backgrounds in interior design, marketing and client service.

Kirk has been in the industry for about 12 years, previously working in marketing for a number of major film studios for about 15 years before transitioning to real estate. Schryver has been in the industry for more than three decades and took a break from real estate for several years in the ’90s and early 2000s to publish her own magazines, “Southern New England Weddings” and “Southern New England Home.”

“We are so excited to introduce all Compass has to offer to our clients and we are honored to be welcomed as part of the Compass team, both locally and nationally,” Schryver said in a statement.

The Kirk | Schryver Team’s move to Compass follows a few other notable moves to Compass within Rhode Island — two of the state’s leading agents, Kira Greene and Kevin Fox, who were both also previously at Residential Properties Ltd., moved to Compass in September.

Compass now has over 28,000 agents across 350 U.S. cities. The brokerage recently changed its compensation structure, ending its stock and cash recruitment incentives. At the end of September, Compass also underwent its second round of layoffs so far this year, largely concentrated in the company’s tech department.

Email Lillian Dickerson