However you may feel about hosting an open house, know there’s power in it. Not only do you get to showcase your listing, but you have a prime opportunity to network, answer questions, show your value and build your future book of business.

With the right mindset and approach, you can leverage your next open house as a major moment to boost your business. And this is especially important for agents who are new to the industry or looking to expand their market reach.

We think about hosting open houses like hosting an event. You want to make people comfortable, provide an enjoyable atmosphere and have them leave with smiles on their faces.

You are there to impress, not provide a status quo experience, and that takes creativity. Yes, it might be a little more work to make an open house special, but it also makes it much more fun and effective. So put on your party planning hats — it’s open house time.

Set the vibe.

Curating an atmosphere doesn’t take that much extra thought, and it can drastically elevate the open house experience for guests, and even for private showings. Consider items such as the lighting, fresh air and what music in the background — these things differentiate and add elegance.

Pick up some fresh flowers and bring your favorite subtle scent along to freshen up the space. Don’t know where to start with music? Good news: we’ve put together some amazing Spotify playlists that set the perfect tone for any occasion. We love a great vibe — and your guests will, too.

Have an open heart and mind.

Always remember: everyone is a potential client. If you’re not currently operating in that mindset, you’re holding back your business from reaching its potential. Practice an abundance mindset at your next open house by wholeheartedly welcoming any prospects into the home.

Be warm and inviting, ask them questions and try to relate on a personal level. In fact, we love to make our open houses specific to the type of buyer we’re looking to attract — from a bachelor to a family, cater your events to the target clientele.

Add extras that surprise and delight.

Here’s where the fun really happens — in the details. Add bits of fun wherever you can and strive to truly delight your guests.

Stock the fridge with sparkling waters and put together a simple charcuterie board.

Have glasses of fresh lemonade out by the pool.

Host a twilight tour with a fine wine and specialty chocolate pairing station or live artist.

Here’s one of our favorite things to do that really knocks the socks off open house-goers: Soak some fresh washcloths in a bowl of water with lavender oil. Roll them up and chill them in the fridge before your open house and then lay them out on a tray for guests to enjoy a refreshing spa towel upon arrival. Not only will it clean their hands, but it will put their mind at ease and allow them to enjoy the tour from their first step in the house.

Put a little thought into your next open house, and soon you’ll be the host with the most. The ideas are limitless, you just have to get creative and differentiate yourself as the Martha Stewart of real estate. Get creative, have fun, express yourself and you’ll most certainly impress.