Understanding today’s market and how to dominate it is essential to success in 2023. By attending Inman Connect New York, you can boost your business in five crucial ways.

The top 5 benefits of attending Inman Connect New York include:

  1. Understand and dominate the market with 75+ educational and interactive sessions. We’ll dissect the current market, the future of financing, strategies to attract new business, how to maximize productivity, the best ways to leverage technology trends and more.
  2. Learn from and be inspired by 250+ top experts. Take your front-row seat as industry visionaries from The Agency, Compass, Keller Williams, NFX, PLACE, RE/MAX, Rocket Homes, SERHANT., Tomo and more share their pro tips.
  3. Tailor-made networking with the Inman community. The opportunities to grow your network and make career-defining connections are endless with robust breakout sessions, evening receptions and a bustling expo hall.
  4. Build a customized and personalized agenda. Dive into topics across the industry spectrum. With separate tracks, like Agent Connect, Broker Connect, Tech & Data, and more, you’ll have access to the latest trends, ideas and content to benefit you and your business.
  5. Take your business to the next level. Invest in your future at Inman Connect and head home with the resources, insights and connections to achieve business success in 2023.

Join us this January to start the year strong and get advice to help you grow your business and master today’s market.

Here’s what other attendees are saying:

“I always learn so much from Inman. I can count on relevant, objective market news and information that helps my business, my agents and our buyers and sellers. Thank you for very valuable information.” — Stacy Dillard, The Real Estate Shop

“Inman Connect is as good as you’ve heard from your friends and colleagues. The knowledge, connections, insights and drive you learn and leave with after Inman Connect is over is worth every penny and then some.” — Royal Lepage Signature Realty

“I absolutely love attending Inman Connect.  I love networking, learning and gathering ideas from other industry professionals.  There are so many aspects as to why I love Inman so much, I could write a novel!” — Shannon Andre-Dewey, Tiger Town Realty

 

