The majority of us are trying to squeeze more work out of each and every day. That’s why you need to attend Inman Connect New York so you can understand today’s market and dominate it in 2023. This one event delivers a year’s worth of insights and expertise.

The top 3 reasons to attend Inman Connect New York include:

  1. Gain insights to understand and dominate the market with 75+ interactive sessions. With educational content focused on everything from data and tech trends to marketing yourself and building your business, you’ll get the strategies needed to maximize productivity and achieve success.
  2. Learn from and be inspired by 250+ compelling speakers. We’ve got all the top experts, from TikTok star and social media expert Glennda Baker to real estate visionary and entrepreneur Ben Kinney, along with the perfect blend of outside-the-box thinkers and hard-working, successful agents. Take your front row seat as industry leaders share their pro tips.
  3. Connect with your Inman community. This event is tailor-made for networking with thousands of the smartest people in real estate. Make career-defining connections throughout the event: At a breakout session, an evening reception, at a coffee station, in the expo hall, etc. The opportunities to grow your real estate community are endless.

Join us this January to start the year strong and get advice to help you grow your business and master today’s market.

