Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Real estate investing, doubling down on winning strategies, investing in your personal growth — there are lots of ways real estate professionals can invest in their future. And with all the uncertainty over the past few years, we’re guessing you’ve put a lot of thought into your future. So today, we’re asking you to share with us how you are (or plan to) investing in your future.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.