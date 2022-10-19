Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

The only thing that’s certain, they say, is uncertainty. If that’s the case, the only thing you can plan on when planning for the future is the unexpected. But how do you make that into a firm foundation on which to build your business?

If you’re looking at the uncertainty in the market and wondering what it means for your business, you’re not alone. Instead of letting it keep you awake at night, why not let it motivate you to put plans in place to make your business more resilient and more adaptable — no matter what comes next.

So tell us, what are you doing to future-proof your business? Are you spending some time re-grouping and re-thinking the way you operate? Are you joining with others to create a team or brokerage? Are you refining your skills or developing a new niche? Are you investing for the future or leveraging your assets in a new way?  Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.

