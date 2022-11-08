The new offices located in the historic resort will build on the brand’s existing presence on Hawaii Island in Keauhou, Waimea and Hilo.

Venture Sotheby’s International Realty is expanding its footprint in Hawaii to add two new offices within the Mauna Kea Resort, the company announced on Monday.

The offices, located on the promenade level of Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and the lobby level at the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, will open in January 2023 and create an easy way for hotel guests to connect with the Venture Sotheby’s International Realty’s luxury agents.

Currently, the brand has existing offices on Hawaii Island in Keauhou, Waimea and Hilo.

“In selecting a real estate firm to partner with, it was essential to identify an organization that aligns with our company’s brand values and vision,” Craig Anderson, vice president of operations for Mauna Kea Resort, said in a statement. “Venture Sotheby’s International Realty, with their experience, marketing tools and global resources, was the obvious choice. We look forward to leveraging our combined resources to provide incomparable value to all of our stakeholders.”

Mauna Kea Resort was conceived by conservationist and venture capitalist Laurance S. Rockefeller (grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller) and opened to the public in July 1965, according to the resort’s website. Over the years, the resort has expanded significantly to encompass two hotels as well as private homes and villas. In 2015, it was inducted as a member of Historic Hotels of America.

“We are honored to partner with Mauna Kea Resort and create exceptional real estate experiences for their guests,” Andrew Greenwell, Venture Sotheby’s International Realty’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We have been working diligently on strategic moves that will continue to enhance our footprint while providing more value to our agents and our clients. With our unmatched global presence, innovative technology and an unrivaled marketing platform, we look forward to continuing to serve the people in this community.”

Venture Sotheby’s International Realty has been on Hawaii Island for 33 years gaining valuable market intelligence to serve its clients during that time. The company has affiliate offices located in more than 81 different countries and territories.

