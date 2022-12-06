New Jersey-based Weichert Realtors has partnered with SkySlope for a companywide implementation of its transaction management solution.

More than 7,000 agents working under the Weichert brand will now have access to transaction software solution SkySlope, according to news of a partnership.

SkySlope is one of the industry’s most common digital documentation and workflow products, enabling brokerages to provide smart online and mobile agency forms, addenda and contracts. The software can integrate widely with other products for quick input of personal information and deal data. The company claims to serve more than 650,000 agents throughout the United States and Canada.

Bill Scavone is president of Weichert Realtors, which was founded in 1969 as a single-office real estate operation. Scavone said in a statement that his brand attracts agents for a number of reasons.

“But paramount among them is Weichert’s dedication to partnering with the services that provide our agents with an industry advantage,” he said in a statement. “With its smartly-designed interface and extensive suite of solutions, SkySlope gives our agents the most competitive advantage in the marketplace today.”

Weichert is no stranger to sweeping technology decisions and beta-tested the transaction software at length before choosing to integrate.

In 2020, Weichert forged another company-wide technology partnership when it tapped Inside Real Estate to use its kvCORE platform as the basis for MyWeichert, an internal business communications and productivity system.

“The innovative offering is designed to support Weichert’s 13,000 agents in lead capture and cultivation and empower brokers to bolster business performance and support one-on-one coaching efforts,” Inman reported.

SkySlope was Inman Innovator Award Finalist in 2017 and continues to help the industry’s practitioners conduct more efficient business, even assisting in compliance.

The company is working with Stellar MLS on SkySlope Offers, a joint effort to combat offer acceptance bias as it relates to fair housing, a smart use of how workflow automations within forms technology can do more than get “paperwork” done faster.

When an offer is made on a home, SkySlope Offers initially conceals the buyer’s name. To further educate on the potential places bias can occur and its implications, SkySlope’s “tooltips” enhance the upload workflow, reminding agents of the Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice of the National Association of Realtors.

SkySlope currently serves over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the U.S., according to the statement.

