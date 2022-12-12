Becoming a broker is no easy task as there are a variety of layers stacked that make becoming a broker a difficult occupation. But with the right guidance and help you can make that transition from a solo agent to a broker.

With the new year about to dawn, it’s time to level yourself up. We’ll close out the year with a monthlong focus on real estate coaches and the value of ongoing training. Expect advice from the top real estate coaches, deep evergreen training resources and more during Inman’s Coaching and Training Month.

If I had a dollar for every time I have heard an agent tell me that they are getting their broker’s license, with the intention of expanding their business beyond the solo operation, I would be a rich man right now.

In general, most agents exist in a capacity that is always trying to push their business higher, harder, and toward more sales, faster in an effort to grow their business beyond what it previously was.

Why is it then, that the instances of large teams are so small compared with the desire to have one? And why, as a general rule, are they short-lived.

Agents are generally great at selling. Being great at selling doesn’t necessarily transfer to being great at running a business.

Then there is the solo operator factor. Just think about the aspects required to run a business:

  • Selling / listing
  • Client liaison and service fulfillment
  • Business development
  • Human resources
  • Technology and systems
  • Operations
  • Marketing

In most successful businesses, those roles are not executed by a single person. Yet for some reason, inside the property industry, the solo agent thinks that taking all these tasks on is attainable.

So the pattern of behavior begins, where the solo/duo agent will swing between trying to list/sell, and trying to develop and grow their business by working harder, faster and longer.

Eventually, they will hit a ceiling hard before realizing that it is just impossible to go further than the market position they have reached. Sadly a lot of agents exit real estate at this point.

Let me save you some time, money and stress and give you three avenues to circumvent this pattern of behavior.

  • Real estate trainers or coaches are generally people who have been there and done this before. They will charge some kind of fee model which gives you access to their training, insight, and education, to build your business. These services range from being just the education through to quite hands-on, with regular accountability coaching calls.
  • Nearly all major franchises feature operational models that are designed to help you with growing your business. Franchises have a vested interest in your growth because your success is inevitably tied to the collective franchise’s success. Nearly all franchises offer training and education and systems to their members to assist them in this way. 
  • Harder to find are companies that simply exist to operate and grow your business. Assigning you a business development expert, they leave you to the business of listing and selling, whilst they operate, manage and grow your real estate business. There are a few different fee-based models here, but in general, it will be a percentage of the transaction.

Becoming a broker is no easy task as there are a variety of layers stacked that make becoming a broker a difficult occupation. But with the right guidance and help you can make that transition from a solo agent to a broker. And once you overcome these challenges you are introduced to a different lifestyle. One where you work for yourself, and have not only more money but also increased flexibility.

James Becker has been in real estate, mortgage and business development for over 25 years. Currently, he is the founder and CEO of Fusion Growth Partners. Connect with him on Facebook or Linkedin.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×