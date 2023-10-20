Real estate coaches and the value of ongoing training have never been more crucial. As 2023 winds down, level up with advice from top coaches, training resources and so much more during Inman’s Coaching and Training Month in October.

Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: As Sitzer | Burnett begins, the way agents communicate on commission may be the first thing to change.

Among the opening salvos from the plaintiffs’ attorney in the Sitzer | Burnett trial were questions about the way agents learn to defend their commissions. From bestsellers like The Millionaire Real Estate Agent to training videos, role-playing, scripts and coaching on commission topics, the implication was that agents are being taught to stand fast at a fixed commission rate — an idea that’s central to the plaintiffs’ argument.

This issue came up at an interesting moment since it’s Coaching and Training Month here at Inman. Of course, we talk a lot about objection handlers, defending your commission and more, along with all of the other service-oriented content we provide. We draw on the best of the best coaches, trainers, agents, team leaders and brokers to offer you insights and ideas about how to communicate your value.

Through it all, we keep up with what’s changing and what’s new in the way people are thinking, talking and running their businesses. While you’re drawing on the tried and true, it’s vital to keep thinking ahead and letting new sunlight into your operational framework.

The outcome of the current (and upcoming) commission trial is definitely going to change things. It may change the way you get paid. It may change the way you talk to clients. For some, it may even lead to an early exit from the industry.

What won’t change? Our commitment to providing advice you can count on and news you can use.

As Sitzer | Burnett unfolds this month, Inman’s front-row center so you can check back for updates, including color from the courtroom, on-the-ground reporting, breaking news and schedules.

Inman Deputy Editor Andrea Brambila is in the courtroom for what’s predicted to be a three-week trial. With many of the biggest names in real estate expected to testify, you don’t want to miss a minute.

While you’re keeping up with the daily drama of the trial, we’ll be providing service topics that resonate with the issues at hand. This week, we’re bringing you highlights from Coaching and Training Month to help you move forward with confidence.

Although you need to be careful with ChatGPT, it can be a great resource for idea generation. After all the talk about training at the trial, I asked it how to handle commission questions and got some surprisingly solid suggestions.

