One of the more traditionally manual components of the real estate agent’s workflow is the lockbox.

These heavy, often cumbersome coded contraptions found hiding keys while hanging from doorknobs, pipes, or just about any other form of permanent infrastructure beg to be modernized.

Supra is one of the companies leading that mission and recently launched a new website to make it easier for agents, brokerages and multiple listing services to better understand the full scope of its offerings and its plans to advance the product’s role in the industry.

The new website, suprasystems.com, “reflects the brand’s growing digital services,” according to a company announcement sent to Inman.

The new resource-intensive website intends to “make it easier than ever for customers to find what they need and experience the benefits our solutions offer,“ according to a statement by Maria Olivier, head of strategic marketing for Supra.

“The new Suprasystems.com leverages design and functionality best practices to deliver a simple yet sophisticated new experience for our customers,” said Olivier.

Users visiting the website can see a demonstration of how its app-based, Bluetooth lockboxes improve the listing access experience. And when combined with showing management technology from BrokerBay, Supra’s sibling company, the process becomes even more streamlined.

BrokerBay, a multi-faceted home-showing software company that emerged in the wake of Zillow acquiring ShowingTime, was acquired by Supra parent-company Carrier, the air conditioning company, in 2021.

Under Carrier, Supra is part of its Fire & Security Access Solutions division.

The website combines a number of user tools to hasten browsing, such as “look-ahead” navigation that helps visitors locate resources in the least number of clicks possible, tips on searching and lookup filtering and quick links for accessing SupraWEB and SupraNET, additional Supra software products.

Interactive feature highlights and product demos presented as smartphone app gifs and in-depth animated videos, respectively, can be found for eKEY, eKEY Pro and BrokerBay apps, according to the press release.

Along with Supra, Master Lock also markets a line of Bluetooth-enabled and intelligent lockboxes.

In February, Inman reported that another industry rival, NAR-owned SentriLock, challenged Supra in court over allegations it swiped technology.

The suit, filed in U.S. district court, names Supra parent Carrier Global as the defendant, and hinges on a pair of patents SentriLock obtained in 2011 and 2013 pertaining to lockboxes for use in real estate. According to a statement from SentriLock, Carrier spent six years “knowingly copying SentriLock’s patented technology, and subsequently commercializing it.”

Updates to the case will be reported as they materialize.

