Since 2019, Lindsey Harn has been the leading agent in her market and now is affiliated with the luxury brand’s Sereno office, led by co-founders Chris Trapani and Ryan Iwanaga.

The No. 1 agent in the San Luis Obispo, California, market for the last four years has rejoined Christie’s International Real Estate, the brokerage recently announced.

Prior to rejoining Christie’s, Harn’s past brokerage Richardson Properties had been affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate from 2011 to October 2022, at which point the company affiliated with Sotheby’s International Real Estate when its contract with Christie’s expired. Harn was with the firm from March 2018 to December 2022 and before that, she was affiliated with RE/MAX Del Oro for nearly 10 years.

“I am beyond excited about this new chapter in my real estate career,” Harn said in a statement, adding that she shares a long history and love for Cal Poly and the Central Coast with Chris Trapani, Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno’s co-founder and CEO; and Ryan Iwanaga, the brokerage’s co-founder and chief experience officer.

“Uniting with Christie’s Sereno, one of the largest and most productive firms in the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area, in addition to our affiliations with Christie’s global luxury network, adds many benefits to my clients through further expansion of my marketing and networking opportunities,” Harn said.

In 2022, Harn was named one of the top 1 percent of real estate professionals in the U.S. by RealTrends. In 2020, she was ranked No. 19 out of 191,000 California real estate agents by transaction sides and No. 195 out of 1.4 million real estate agents nationwide by sales volume, according to RealTrends’ The Thousand rankings.

“Words can’t express how honored we are to have Lindsey as part of the Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno family,” Trapani said in a statement. “I have come to know and admire Lindsey over the past ten years and have always been inspired by her dedication to serving her clients and the local Central Coast community.”

Harn was also named to Christie’s International Real Estate’s Masters Circle in 2019, 2020 and 2021. An elite group of 180 agents are chosen from across the globe for the honor, based on their “local success passion and expertise,” according to Christie’s International Real Estate’s website.

“We are so grateful that Lindsey has joined us,” Iwanaga said in a statement. “She definitely embodies the heart and soul of Sereno in how she shows [up] for her team, clients and community.”

Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno was founded in 2006 and now has 18 offices and 580 agents across Silicon Valley, the San Francisco Peninsula, Santa Cruz, the East Bay, Lake Tahoe, Sierra Foothills and the Central Coast. The company produces over $6.8 billion in annual sales volume.

